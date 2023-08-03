AtonRa Partners Sells 4,796 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

AtonRa Partners cut its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,796 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Rapid7 were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 86,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,630,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 11.1% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $42.67. The company had a trading volume of 76,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,163. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $72.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $183.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.34 million. Equities analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

RPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RPD

About Rapid7

(Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.