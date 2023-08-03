AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Trimmed by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,119 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 1.2% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 62.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in AT&T by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in AT&T by 1,191.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

AT&T Trading Down 1.9 %

T traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.08. The stock had a trading volume of 29,010,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,767,699. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.98%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

