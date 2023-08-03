AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,485 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in AT&T were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.09. 7,816,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,622,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

