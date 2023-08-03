Aurelia Metals Limited (ASX:AMI) Insider Buys A$40,050.00 in Stock

Aurelia Metals Limited (ASX:AMI – Get Free Report) insider Bryan Quinn purchased 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,050.00 ($26,879.19).

Aurelia Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Aurelia Metals Company Profile

Aurelia Metals Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Hera mine located to the south-east of Cobar, New South Wales; and the Peak mine situated in the northern part of the Cobar Basin, New South Wales, as well as the Dargues mine located in southeastern New South Wales.

