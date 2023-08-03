Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.55

Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 2634856 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.14 million and a P/E ratio of 4.67.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution.

