AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.46-$10.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AvalonBay Communities also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.46-10.66 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AVB traded down $1.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $184.39. 869,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,957. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.01). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $690.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVB. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 102.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 88,826 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

