AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 46.32%. The firm had revenue of $690.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $4.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $181.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $220.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.07.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,067.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVB. TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AVB

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Free Report)

As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 88,826 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.