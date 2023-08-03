Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Shares Down 3.9%

Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.73. 209,170 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 136,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

Avanti Helium Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.60.

Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Avanti Helium Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avanti Helium

Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 70,140 acres located in the Southern Alberta and Northwestern Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.

