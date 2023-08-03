Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Acquired by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for 0.7% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,759,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2,206.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 119,139 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,461,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $275,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.67. 258,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,307. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.63 and a 1-year high of $59.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.40.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

