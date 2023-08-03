Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Cut to Inline at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $22.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Avantor in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Avantor from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.12.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $21.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Avantor has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,713,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711,696 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at $342,202,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $118,879,000. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth $108,711,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth $106,228,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

