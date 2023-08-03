Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.22 EPS

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $11.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.79 by $1.22, Briefing.com reports. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 404.13% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.94 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of CAR traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $222.67. 493,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,816. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $131.83 and a 12 month high of $251.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.37.
In other Avis Budget Group news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 14,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total value of $3,021,438.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,086,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.67.
Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.
