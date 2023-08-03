Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Director Sells $10,604.52 in Stock

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) Director Zvi Joseph sold 13,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $10,604.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,953 shares in the company, valued at $162,771.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ayro Stock Down 2.3 %

Ayro stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,991. Ayro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15. The company has a market cap of $28.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64.

Get Ayro alerts:

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 1,147.47%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million.

Institutional Trading of Ayro

Ayro Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ayro during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ayro during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ayro by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ayro by 287.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 376,042 shares during the last quarter. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Ayro, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use in the United States. It provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ayro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.