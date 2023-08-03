Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Director Sells $10,604.52 in Stock

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) Director Zvi Joseph sold 13,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $10,604.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,953 shares in the company, valued at $162,771.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Ayro Stock Down 2.3 %
Ayro stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,991. Ayro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15. The company has a market cap of $28.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64.
Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 1,147.47%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million.
Institutional Trading of Ayro
Ayro Company Profile
Ayro, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use in the United States. It provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ayro
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Ayro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.