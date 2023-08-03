B. Riley Increases Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Price Target to $14.00

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trinity Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.39.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TRIN

Trinity Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TRIN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.06. 167,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,879. The firm has a market cap of $541.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.96 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trinity Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). Trinity Capital had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $41.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.08%. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,199.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trinity Capital

In other Trinity Capital news, CEO Steve Louis Brown purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $42,735.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,387,102.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 6,213 shares of company stock worth $72,546 over the last ninety days. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Capital

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 259.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 296.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Trinity Capital by 27,469.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. 23.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinity Capital

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.