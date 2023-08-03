B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Issues Earnings Results

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $470.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.73 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

B2Gold Stock Performance

B2Gold stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,166,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,616,306. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.85. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B2Gold

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in B2Gold by 831.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 11,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

BTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.46.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

