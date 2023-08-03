Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd Announces Dividend of GBX 0.40 (LON:BCPT)

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LON:BCPT traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 69.50 ($0.89). 371,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,524. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 72.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 79.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market cap of £487.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -536.92 and a beta of 0.82. Balanced Commercial Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 64.10 ($0.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 118.66 ($1.52).

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Company Profile

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

