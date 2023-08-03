Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Shares Gap Down to $15.73

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.73, but opened at $14.75. Bally’s shares last traded at $15.14, with a volume of 30,078 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bally’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

Get Bally's alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BALY

Bally’s Trading Down 3.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $701.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.93.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.43). Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $598.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bally’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Bally’s by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,271,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,792,000 after buying an additional 46,113 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $932,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $778,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in Bally’s by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bally’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.