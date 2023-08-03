Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.85

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.85 and last traded at $23.81, with a volume of 72136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BLX

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Up 0.6 %

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Dividend Announcement

The company has a market capitalization of $877.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s payout ratio is currently 27.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLX. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 307,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 35,410 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 972,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares during the period. 6.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.