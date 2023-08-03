Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 646,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BSBR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,580. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $6.64.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a $0.0841 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BSBR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSBR. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12,833.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter worth about $65,000. 14.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation platform; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.