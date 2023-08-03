Bancor Hits Market Capitalization of $54.57 Million (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One Bancor token can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001250 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bancor has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Bancor has a total market cap of $54.57 million and $1.94 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00020177 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017413 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 56.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00014049 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,119.87 or 1.00070606 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Bancor

BNT is a token. It was first traded on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,040,606 tokens. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bancor’s official website is www.carbondefi.xyz. Bancor’s official message board is medium.com/carbondefi. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 150,003,537.55180925 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.36450542 USD and is down -2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 343 active market(s) with $1,930,588.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

