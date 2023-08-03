Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) PT Raised to $36.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 130.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BAND. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $142.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

BAND stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 154,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,739. Bandwidth has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.70. The company has a market capitalization of $398.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $137.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.99 million. Bandwidth had a net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. CWM LLC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 310.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Bandwidth by 283.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

