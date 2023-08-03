Bank of America Boosts LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $233.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $245.67.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPLA opened at $231.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $179.00 and a 12-month high of $271.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.53% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 36.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 29.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 21.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 176.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

