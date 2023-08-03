Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public (LON:BOCH) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 247.65 ($3.18) and last traded at GBX 247 ($3.17). Approximately 50,898 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 191,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 245 ($3.15).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25,300.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 253.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 227.13.

In related news, insider Constantine Iordanou bought 47,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.16) per share, for a total transaction of £116,776.20 ($149,924.51). Corporate insiders own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking, financial, and insurance services. It offers current, demand, savings, time, notice, instant access, and fixed deposits; housing, student, vehicle, mortgage, consumer, business and business premises, term, and home or investment loans; and asset finance, factoring, trade facilities, European financial, project finance, shipping finance, and syndicated and corporate lending services, as well as hire purchase services for car and equipment.

