Bank of Ireland Group (LON:BIRG) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.56 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.51 ($0.12). Approximately 65,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 857,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.47 ($0.12).

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of £100.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.40.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

