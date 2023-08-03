Bank of Marin Cuts Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bank of Marin lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 15,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.03. The company had a trading volume of 135,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,878. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $157.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.38.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.