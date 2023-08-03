Bank of Marin Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bank of Marin lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,858,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,341,017. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.52 and its 200-day moving average is $84.08. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $102.37. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

