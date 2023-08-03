Bank of Marin Increases Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Bank of Marin boosted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Progressive were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Progressive by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,630,973,000 after purchasing an additional 608,635 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,464,343,000 after buying an additional 65,773 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,326,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,209,796,000 after buying an additional 502,985 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,731,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,002,876,000 after buying an additional 468,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after buying an additional 1,361,665 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,630,440. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $162.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

Progressive Stock Up 2.9 %

Progressive stock traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,917,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,536. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $149.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.61.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

