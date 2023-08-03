Bank of Marin Invests $634,000 in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Bank of Marin purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,876,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,010,981,000 after buying an additional 2,238,379 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,419.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,330,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880,712 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,175,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $974,624,000 after purchasing an additional 333,994 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,279,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,003,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,484,000 after buying an additional 253,631 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,935,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,220,925. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $105.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.21.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.2415 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

