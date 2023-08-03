Bank of Marin Purchases Shares of 7,902 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bank of Marin acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.08. The stock had a trading volume of 11,942,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,951,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.63.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.