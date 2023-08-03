Bank of Marin Reduces Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bank of Marin lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock traded down $11.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.21. The company had a trading volume of 22,486,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,125,352. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $131.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $152.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.