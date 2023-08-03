Bank of Marin Sells 173 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bank of Marin lowered its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 132,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,720,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.4 %

SHW traded down $3.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $273.75. The stock had a trading volume of 648,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,216. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $255.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.56.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

