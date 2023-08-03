Bank of Marin Sells 189 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bank of Marin trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 131.6% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 54,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after purchasing an additional 17,633 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 178,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,615,697.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,069 shares of company stock worth $23,832,502. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $311.11. 924,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,754. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $358.07. The company has a market cap of $109.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $327.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.11.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.