Bank of Marin Takes $463,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bank of Marin purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,801,442,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 303.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,681,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $935,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023,953 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,809,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $809,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988,931 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in T-Mobile US by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,182,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,105,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after buying an additional 1,742,108 shares during the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,891,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,241,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,891,010.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,241,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total value of $2,856,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 801,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,439,222.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 244,322 shares of company stock valued at $32,380,391. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.55. 1,588,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,772,341. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.87. The stock has a market cap of $159.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

