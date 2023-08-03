Barclays Boosts DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $138.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $146.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.94.

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM opened at $123.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 143.97, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. DexCom has a twelve month low of $78.94 and a twelve month high of $139.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.16 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $47,234.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,958,823.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $48,883.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,694,310.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $47,234.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,859 shares in the company, valued at $9,958,823.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,960 shares of company stock worth $1,541,025 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 684.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

