Barclays Lowers Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target to $67.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $70.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.49% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “positive” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.59.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 1.2 %

TAP stock opened at $67.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.96. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 420.81, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $111,540.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAP. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth $539,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth $1,794,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.0% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 95,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

