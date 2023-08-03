Barclays Trims Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Target Price to $350.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $368.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PAYC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $381.78.

Shares of PAYC traded down $11.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $288.15. The stock had a trading volume of 723,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,847. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $262.11 and a 52 week high of $402.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $323.85 and a 200 day moving average of $305.59. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 350.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $28,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

