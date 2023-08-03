Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Trading 1.1% Higher

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 46,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 66,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.70. The firm has a market cap of C$47.03 million, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Barksdale Resources Corp. focuses on acquiring and exploring precious and base metal projects in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's flagship asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

