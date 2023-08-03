Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Barnes & Noble Education Price Performance

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.64. 1,203,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.66. Barnes & Noble Education has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $3.22. The company has a market cap of $86.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 489.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Featured Articles

