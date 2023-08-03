Barrett Business Services’ (BBSI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $104.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Barrett Business Services Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ BBSI traded up $3.81 on Thursday, reaching $94.78. The company had a trading volume of 19,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.20 and its 200 day moving average is $89.26. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $75.94 and a 52-week high of $100.85.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,359 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $116,887.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,231.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter worth about $8,372,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 236,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after acquiring an additional 68,482 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 324,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,729,000 after acquiring an additional 61,820 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 725.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 40,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,085,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

