Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Issues Earnings Results

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.69 million. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Bausch + Lomb updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLCO traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.85. 1,218,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,989. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -61.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average of $18.03. Bausch + Lomb has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the first quarter worth $454,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter worth $373,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter worth $332,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLCO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BLCO

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.