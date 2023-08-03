Bcwm LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Bcwm LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Bcwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.09. The stock had a trading volume of 149,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,195. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $48.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.42.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.