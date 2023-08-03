Bcwm LLC Buys 6,299 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Bcwm LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the quarter. Huntington Ingalls Industries makes up 2.3% of Bcwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bcwm LLC owned about 0.09% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $7,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII stock traded down $4.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $223.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.65. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $188.51 and a one year high of $260.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total value of $99,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $238.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

