Bcwm LLC Has $4.79 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bcwm LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Bcwm LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE IBM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,112. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $131.26 billion, a PE ratio of 66.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.71.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 307.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

