Bcwm LLC Invests $2.83 Million in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL)

Bcwm LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 182,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,000. Bcwm LLC owned 1.41% of iShares MSCI Poland ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 120.5% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 6,982.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EPOL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.25. 85,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,567. The company has a market capitalization of $237.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.24. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average is $17.40.

About iShares MSCI Poland ETF

The iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Poland IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the broader Polish equity market. EPOL was launched on May 25, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

