Bcwm LLC Purchases 1,041 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bcwm LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 2.6% of Bcwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bcwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAU. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 320.4% during the 1st quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 61,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 46,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU remained flat at $36.67 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,349,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794,479. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $39.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.80.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.