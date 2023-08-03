BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 41.58% and a negative net margin of 123.48%. The firm had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BeiGene Stock Performance

Shares of BeiGene stock traded up $16.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $206.36. 198,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,208. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.94 and its 200 day moving average is $227.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.75. BeiGene has a 12 month low of $124.46 and a 12 month high of $280.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BGNE. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 51job restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.43.

Insider Transactions at BeiGene

In other news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $171,061.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.72, for a total value of $1,776,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $171,061.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,705,127 shares of company stock worth $558,652,858. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeiGene

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,114,000 after purchasing an additional 98,316 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 68.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 775,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,222,000 after purchasing an additional 314,764 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 10.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 284,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,072,000 after purchasing an additional 27,945 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 74.2% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 275,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,902,000 after purchasing an additional 117,231 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 60.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,539,000 after purchasing an additional 99,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

