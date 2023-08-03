BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock Price Up 8%

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) shares rose 8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $204.88 and last traded at $204.88. Approximately 22,111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 227,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.77.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 51job restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 3M restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.43.

The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.94 and its 200-day moving average is $227.98.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.07 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 123.48% and a negative return on equity of 41.58%. BeiGene’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.56) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $153,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BeiGene news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 840 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $153,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lai Wang sold 1,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $201,567.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,705,127 shares of company stock valued at $558,652,858 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 302.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 49.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

