Belden (NYSE:BDC) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) dropped 8.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $84.23 and last traded at $85.71. Approximately 37,849 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 265,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.05.

BDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.80.

Belden Trading Down 5.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.83.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $641.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.46 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 10.69%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.12%.

In related news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 26,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $2,500,234.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,110.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Belden news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total value of $78,207.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,025.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashish Chand sold 26,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $2,500,234.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,110.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,421 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,593 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Belden by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Belden by 287.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Belden by 153.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Belden by 88.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the first quarter worth $55,000.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

