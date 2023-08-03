Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.51-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $680-$720 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $715.10 million.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

Benchmark Electronics stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.45. The company had a trading volume of 75,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,682. Benchmark Electronics has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $733.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

BHE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BHE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter worth about $343,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 54.2% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter worth about $280,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.