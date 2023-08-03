B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

B&G Foods has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years. B&G Foods has a payout ratio of 66.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect B&G Foods to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.5%.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

NYSE BGS traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.19. 678,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,119. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $25.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $511.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on B&G Foods from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on B&G Foods from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&G Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

Insider Activity at B&G Foods

In other B&G Foods news, EVP Jordan E. Greenberg sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $174,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,999 shares in the company, valued at $766,636.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of B&G Foods

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 124.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 818.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

