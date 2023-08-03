B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Sold by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,186 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in B&G Foods by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in B&G Foods by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in B&G Foods by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in B&G Foods by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BGS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Shares of B&G Foods stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.21. The company had a trading volume of 665,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,963. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $511.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is -172.73%.

In other news, EVP Jordan E. Greenberg sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $174,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,636.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

